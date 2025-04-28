Former NFL superstar Adrian Peterson found himself in legal trouble late Thursday night after being arrested for DWI in Minnesota just hours after making a public appearance at the Minnesota Vikings’ Draft Day celebration.

According to reports, Peterson was pulled over around 3:20 AM by a Minnesota state trooper who clocked him driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone in an Audi Q5. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected the 40-year-old former MVP had been drinking. After submitting to a breathalyzer test on the scene, Peterson reportedly blew a .14, nearly double Minnesota’s legal limit of .08.

The future Hall of Famer, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings and is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, was booked into Hennepin County Jail on a 4th-degree DWI charge. He was later released.

Earlier that evening, Peterson had been a featured guest at the Vikings’ official Draft Day festivities held at U.S. Bank Stadium, where he greeted fans and celebrated the team’s newest additions. What was supposed to be a night of excitement and nostalgia quickly turned somber after news of his arrest broke.

Peterson has not yet publicly commented on the incident.