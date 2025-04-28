USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas is on the road to recovery after surviving a serious car crash early Thursday morning in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The 18-year-old standout athlete was initially placed in an induced coma following the accident but has since regained consciousness and is now in stable condition, according to a statement from his family shared with ESPN.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the Reseda neighborhood when the Tesla Cybertruck Arenas was driving lost control, striking a tree and a fire hydrant before bursting into flames. First responders and good Samaritans rushed to the scene, including Bryant Sandoval, who helped pull Arenas from the burning vehicle.

“I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick,” Sandoval recalled. “That’s when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it wouldn’t give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough, and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out.”

Sandoval added, “It hit more when he stuck his arm out because he was still there, he was still with us.”

Family members called Alijah’s survival “nothing short of miraculous,” praising both his resilience and the bravery of those who rescued him. In their statement, they said, “This act of courage, along with Alijah’s incredible will to survive, has been nothing short of miraculous. The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery. They remain deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by his medical team and the overwhelming love and encouragement from the community.”

Despite the intensity of the crash, reports indicate that Arenas remarkably suffered no broken bones. After regaining consciousness, one of his first actions was to write, “Did anyone get hurt?”—showing his awareness and concern even amid his severe injuries. Witnesses at the scene confirmed that Arenas was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

For those unfamiliar, Alijah Arenas is a top-ranked high school basketball star and a five-star recruit who recently committed to play for USC. He is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and television personality Laura Govan. Alijah has already made headlines for his talents on the court, recently signing a major sponsorship deal with Adidas. Many believe he is poised for a promising future both at the collegiate level and beyond.

As he begins his recovery journey, the sports world continues to rally around him, hopeful for a full recovery and the bright future that lies ahead.