Anthony Edwards took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the period to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a thrilling 116-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Trailing by 10 points entering the final frame and with the series tied, Edwards’ late heroics propelled the Timberwolves to a 3-1 series lead.

“I’ve been dreaming all my life of these moments,” Edwards exclaimed after the game. He finished with an impressive 43 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, answering every challenge from the Lakers.

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE.



Ant knows how to put on a show. pic.twitter.com/lbA0Zz109k — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 28, 2025

The fourth quarter saw a back-and-forth battle. Naz Reid hit a crucial three-pointer to put the Timberwolves ahead 108-107. Dorian Finney-Smith responded with a three for the Lakers, giving them a 113-111 lead with just over a minute remaining. However, Jaden McDaniels then scored a go-ahead and-one, followed by a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass. Edwards sealed the win with two free throws in the final seconds.

Edwards credited his teammates, saying, “Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo – man, those boys came up big in the clutch time.” Edwards’ 16 fourth-quarter points marked the third time in his Playoff career he has reached that mark. His 43-point performance was his fifth career 40+ point Playoff game, second only to Luka Dončić for players before turning 24 in the last 50 years.

The final minutes saw five lead changes. LeBron James had two late blocks, but the Lakers ultimately couldn’t find the decisive basket. James finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 38 points. James and Dončić became the first Lakers duo to each score 20+ points in a half of a postseason game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.