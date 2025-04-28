New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has successfully overturned a one-game suspension initially issued for violating MLB’s in-game social media policy.

Chisholm was ejected from a recent game after disputing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. Following his ejection, he took to social media — a move that technically breaches MLB rules prohibiting players from using their phones during games. Chisholm believed that since he was no longer participating, the policy did not apply to him.

Some news: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is no longer facing a one-game suspension for his mid-game, post-ejection tweet on April 17.



The #Yankees second baseman and MLB reached a settlement agreement that rescinded the ban, a source told @NYDNSports: https://t.co/lwEEQn8HM8 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 27, 2025

The suspension was expected to sideline Chisholm for one game, but he appealed the decision. Interestingly, according to the New York Daily News, the appeal meeting never actually took place.

“They were just like, ‘There’s no suspension, guys.’ I think they talked to my agent,” Chisholm said, expressing some confusion about how the process played out but clearly relieved with the outcome.

Although the suspension was rescinded, Chisholm was fined $5,000 for the incident. Reflecting on the situation, he admitted, “At the end of the day, it’s a lash out. So it probably won’t happen again.”

Known for his outspoken personality and vibrant style, Chisholm’s actions weren’t completely unexpected. Despite some early-season challenges, he remains a critical piece of the Yankees’ roster and continues to showcase the All-Star potential that has made him one of the league’s most exciting young players.