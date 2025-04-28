As the New York Mets approach their last game of the series against the Washington Nationals tonight, the team faces the pressure of maintaining their status as the best team in baseball and evening the series before heading back to Citi Field. With the Nationals leading 2-1, having narrowly defeated the Mets in both of their victories, Francisco Lindor and company are looking to redeem themselves before welcoming the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks to Queens.

In the series opener at Nationals Park, Washington wasn’t about to leave their fans with a loss, capitalizing on the Mets’ mental lapses early. A key moment came with an off-the-wall triple from CJ Abrams, putting the Nationals up 2-0. A controversial call in the top of the fourth inning, in which DH Jesse Winker hit a line drive that appeared to skip into first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s glove, was ruled an out, resulting in a rare and costly triple play. The Nationals tacked on another run in the seventh inning courtesy of Abrams, who hit a slow rolling infield single that brought in the third run. The Mets rallied with four runs, highlighted by a bases-loaded single from Brandon Nimmo and a three-bagger from Mark Vientos, putting the Mets ahead 4-3. But the Nationals took the game in the bottom of the ninth, with a clutch single from James Wood driving in Abrams for the game-winning run.

The Mets regained their composure in the second game despite a weather delay, with starter Clay Holmes delivering five solid innings, allowing only four hits. Closer Edwin Diaz capped off the win with a perfect save, striking out three and walking just one. Francisco Alvarez knocked in both of the Mets’ runs with a two-run homer down the right field line in the second inning following a Winker single.

On Sunday, the Nationals stunned the Mets with a dramatic comeback, rallying from a six-run deficit to take the game 8-7. The Mets exploded early, scoring five runs in the first inning against Washington starter Mitchell Parker. But the Nationals quickly answered, with Dylan Crews’ rocket off Tylor Megill putting them on the board. Parker then allowed a triple from catcher Luis Torrens, bringing in Sterling Marte and giving the Mets a six-run lead. However, the Nationals chipped away with four runs in the seventh, including a two-run single by Alex Call and a three-run shot from Riley Adams, cutting the lead to just one. In the bottom of the ninth, a single from CJ Abrams tied the game at 7-7. The Nationals capitalized on a throwing error from Pete Alonso and Stanek, allowing Abrams to score the winning run.

With the Mets still holding the best record in MLB and sitting comfortably at the top of the NL East, they now have a crucial opportunity to even the series against the Nationals tonight. A win would not only give them the chance to head home to Citi Field on a high note but also help maintain their dominance in the standings. The suspense builds as the Mets aim to wrap up this series and shift their focus to the upcoming clash with the Diamondbacks. Will they manage to pull off the much-needed victory, or will the Nationals steal another one? The Mets’ resilience and ability to bounce back will be put to the test as they look to keep their place as the league’s top team.