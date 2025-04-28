Baseball has been a cornerstone of American culture for well over a century. In an era when Black athletes were barred from participating in Major League Baseball, they built their own leagues, teams, and stadiums, creating a vibrant and enduring chapter of the sport’s history. Sunday afternoons saw families gather under the sun, cheering on players in sharp uniforms who carved out their own legacy on segregated diamonds.

Founded in 1920, the Negro Leagues gave generations of talented athletes a platform to showcase their abilities and foster economic and social institutions within Black communities. In 2000, Major League Baseball officially recognized seven major Negro Leagues, helping to preserve a history that had long been excluded from the national narrative.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) continues to honor that legacy and just added a powerful voice to its mission. Phillies legend Ryan Howard has officially joined the NLBM’s “Pitch for the Future” campaign, an initiative designed to fund a brand-new 30,000-square-foot facility and campus in Kansas City, Missouri. This expanded site will further the museum’s goal of celebrating Negro Leagues history and highlighting its critical role in advancing social progress in America.

Howard, alongside San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt, hopes to inspire a new generation of athletes and fans while bringing greater visibility to the stories that shaped the game.

“For me, baseball is more than a game—it’s a legacy, a legacy built by trailblazers who not only played against the odds but overcame them to pave the way for players like me,” Howard shared in a statement. “The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is more than a collection of artifacts; it’s a living, breathing tribute to those who shaped the game and changed history. I am honored to take on this role and help ensure that their stories continue to inspire future generations.”

The “Pitch for the Future” campaign includes plans for the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, positioning the museum as the nation’s only campus dedicated entirely to Negro Leagues and social history. The new campus will offer a fully immersive educational experience, aiming to connect visitors from around the world to the cultural and societal impact of the Negro Leagues.

Howard, affectionately known as “The Big Piece,” enjoyed a remarkable 13-season career with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2004 to 2016. A dominant left-handed power hitter, Howard became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to reach both 100 and 200 home runs. His career highlights include being named the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year, the 2006 NL MVP, a three-time NL All-Star (2006, 2009, 2010), the 2009 NLCS MVP, and helping lead the Phillies to a World Series championship in 2008.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, founded in 1990, remains the world’s only museum solely dedicated to preserving and celebrating African American baseball history. Located in the heart of Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, just blocks from the iconic Paseo YMCA where Rube Foster first organized the Negro National League, the NLBM stands as a lasting tribute to the heroes who shaped both baseball and American society.