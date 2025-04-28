The Philadelphia Eagles are set to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with a traditional visit to the White House — but not without some controversy stirring around key players, including star running back Saquon Barkley.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Barkley spent time with former President Donald Trump in New Jersey, golfing with the embattled political figure ahead of the team’s scheduled trip to Washington, D.C. Trump, who was recently convicted on multiple charges, reportedly joked with reporters, saying he wanted to race Barkley but opted against it, later calling him a “nice guy.”

The backlash on social media was immediate, but Barkley quickly addressed the criticism with a direct response on Twitter.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

Barkley’s comments highlight his position of respecting the presidency regardless of political affiliation — a stance that has sparked further debate among fans and critics alike.

The controversy surrounding Barkley comes amid reports that not all Eagles players will be participating in the White House celebration. According to sources, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and several other players are expected to skip the visit, citing “scheduling conflicts.” Hurts notably sidestepped questions about his attendance during a recent appearance at a Time magazine event, only fueling more speculation about internal team sentiments regarding the visit.

Despite these developments, White House officials have stated that they expect “the vast majority” of the Eagles roster to attend the ceremony. The situation echoes a similar incident in 2018, when multiple players from the Super Bowl-winning Eagles team declined an invitation to meet with then-President Trump, leading to the event’s eventual cancellation.

For now, Barkley appears determined to separate his personal respect for the office from the heated political debates, choosing instead to focus on celebrating one of the biggest accomplishments of his professional career.