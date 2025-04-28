whole lotta swishin' and dishin' for @jalenbrunson1



“Every possession is so intense,” ESPN broadcaster Dave Pasch aptly described the tight contest between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons in Game 4. Cade Cunningham’s powerful dunk had briefly given the Pistons the lead in the third quarter, highlighting their determination to even the series.

The intensity only escalated from there, with five lead changes occurring in the third quarter alone. Although the Pistons held a 10-point advantage early in the fourth, the Knicks relentlessly applied pressure.

Ultimately, Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a clutch performance down the stretch, scoring eight pivotal points, including a 27-foot stepback three-pointer that put the Knicks ahead by one with just 47 seconds remaining. This shot secured a 94-93 victory for the Knicks, giving them a 3-1 series lead as the matchup returns to New York. Towns finished the game with 27 points and 9 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points and 11 assists, while Cunningham recorded a triple-double for the Pistons with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Both players made history during the game. Brunson became the first player since 1997-98 to score at least 12 points in the fourth quarter of four consecutive Playoff games and now holds the Knicks’ franchise record for most Playoff games with 30+ points and 10+ assists. Cunningham became only the second Piston to achieve a Playoff triple-double, joining Isiah Thomas.

After the last three games of the series were decided by six points or less, the Knicks will look to close out the series in Game 5, while the Pistons aim to extend their historic season on Tuesday night.