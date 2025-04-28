Undefeated bantamweight boxer Floyd Diaz found himself behind bars last week after being arrested by Las Vegas Metro Police for gun possession and driving a stolen vehicle.

According to TMZ, Diaz was pulled over after a LoJack alert flagged the vehicle he was driving as stolen. Upon conducting the stop, officers discovered the 21-year-old fighter was also carrying a concealed firearm without a legal permit.

Diaz, who boasts an unblemished 13-0 record, was booked into Clark County jail on two felony charges: possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Both charges are classified as class C felonies in Nevada, each carrying potential penalties of up to five years in prison and significant fines. His bail was set at $10,000.

A rising star from Las Vegas, Diaz has been building momentum in the boxing world, with his last fight taking place in September at Madison Square Garden, where he defeated Mario Hernandez by unanimous decision.

Diaz was scheduled to appear before a Clark County judge on Friday morning to address the charges. It remains to be seen how these legal issues will impact the young fighter’s promising career moving forward.