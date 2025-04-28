SZA’s ‘SOS’ Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 13th Week

SZA’s album SOS has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for a 13th nonconsecutive week. According to Luminate, the album rose from No. 3 to No. 1, earning 52,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 24th, a slight decrease of 1%.

The continued success of SOS is attributed to its deluxe reissue in December 2024, titled SOS Deluxe: LANA, which added 15 tracks, as well as a February reissue featuring four more bonus songs. Originally released in December 2022, the 23-track album previously spent 10 weeks at No. 1 and returned for two additional weeks following the LANA expansion in early 2025. All versions of the album are combined for charting purposes under the SOS title.

This 13th week at No. 1 marks the most weeks atop the chart for an R&B/hip-hop or R&B album by a woman since Whitney Houston’s self-titled album in 1986. The last R&B/hip-hop album to spend at least 13 weeks at No. 1 was Drake’s Views in 2016, and the last R&B album to do so was The Bodyguard soundtrack.

In the latest tracking week, SOS earned 49,500 in SEA units, 2,500 in traditional album sales, and a negligible amount in TEA units. SZA is currently on her co-headlining Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, whose album GNX holds steady at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.