Kanye West Claims Playboi Carti Pulled Up On Him At L.A. Hotel With A Gun

Kanye West’s recent Twitch streaming debut was filled with headline-grabbing moments, including a serious accusation aimed at one of his former collaborators. During the livestream, West claimed that Playboi Carti once pulled up on him at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles — allegedly armed with a gun.

“This n***a told me he was at the Chateau with a gun, n***a. What that mean, n***a? And the n***a say he don’t be on the internet. It’s like, if you don’t be on the internet, what are we talking about, then? I ain’t say nothing, then,” Kanye said during the broadcast, suggesting there was real-world tension between them that extended beyond the typical online back-and-forth.

As of now, Playboi Carti has not publicly responded to Kanye’s explosive claim. However, their relationship appears to have deteriorated over the past several months. The two previously worked together on tracks like “Go2DaMoon” from West’s Donda album. Still, things have been tense ever since Carti dropped his highly anticipated third album MUSIC, which has been met with both critical acclaim and major commercial success.

While Kanye didn’t elaborate further on what led to the alleged confrontation, the accusation adds another layer to the increasingly complicated web of feuds and grievances that have surrounded him lately. Fans are now watching closely to see if Carti will address the situation or if the tensions will continue to escalate behind the scenes.