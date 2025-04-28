After years of trying to finalize his split from Krista Joiner, rapper and actor Xzibit is taking new steps to officially end his marriage. According to court documents, Xzibit filed in Los Angeles earlier this week to have his marital status legally changed to “single,” even though the rest of the divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

The request, known as bifurcation, would allow Xzibit to be legally recognized as single while negotiations over child support, spousal support, and division of assets continue. The rapper cited the couple’s long separation—more than four years—as a reason for the filing. While a trial date is scheduled for next month, Xzibit indicated he expects the full process could stretch on longer and wants to move forward with his life in the meantime.

Xzibit’s legal team also claimed they have reached out to Krista and her attorneys multiple times recently to finalize the divorce but have not received any response since earlier this month.

This latest development follows months of tensions between the former couple. Just a few months ago, Krista asked the court to increase her spousal support by an additional $30,000 per month, arguing that she needed the funds to maintain the luxury lifestyle she enjoyed during their marriage.

As of now, a judge has not yet ruled on Xzibit’s request for bifurcation, but if approved, it would mark a major step toward him reclaiming his single status while the financial aspects of the divorce continue to be settled.