Oh, Ye has an opinion? Ha. Happy Monday. Okay, so a recently leaked phone call has stirred conversation as Ye referred to rising artist Doechii as an “industry plant,” questioning the authenticity of her rise in the music world.

Ge this during the convo, Ye implied that Doechii’s success might not have been entirely organic, suggesting that major labels and executives played a significant role in boosting her profile rather than her growth being solely fueled by fans. Speaking candidly, he remarked, “They’re pushing her heavy without the people really choosing her first.”

Kanye says Doechii is an industry plant



"Who is Doechii? Is that how you say her name?" pic.twitter.com/ufDNZHc7QJ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 25, 2025

A ha …

Ye, who has a long history of challenging the inner workings of the music industry, has often raised concerns about how some artists gain fame. His latest comments reflect an ongoing discussion within hip-hop about authenticity and the importance of grassroots support for new talent.

Doechii, currently signed to Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records, has been making waves with popular singles and attention-grabbing performances. Despite her accomplishments, Ye’s remarks tap into a broader conversation about the journey artists take to success, particularly in an era where early industry backing can spark skepticism among fans and fellow musicians.

While Doechii and her team have yet to respond to the comments, many of her supporters have defended her, pointing to her years of independent work before signing major label deals. Some observers argue that industry support does not necessarily undermine an artist’s real talent or connection with their audience.

Well, he always has something to say and that’s what he thinks about Doechii. On to the next topic.