Young Thug on Being Name-Dropped in “Not Like Us”: ‘I’m a Drake Fan’

Young Thug is responding to being name-dropped on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in an effort to shade Drake.

Speaking with GQ, Young Thug declared his stance: “He, he just spoke on people’s name in Atlanta. I don’t know what that was about. I’m a Drake fan.”

Thugger isn’t the only Atlanta artist to address “Not Like Us.” While 2 Chainz was promoting his Life is Beautiful album alongside Larry June and The Alchemist, he made a trip to The Breakfast Club and chalked the mention up to wordplay and he didn’t take it “no kind of way.”

“I just think it was kind of like some wordplay cause Drake and I got a song called ‘No Lie,'” said 2 Chainz. “And so when he said he lied, it just felt like I don’t know, but I didn’t take it as no kind of way. I don’t think he was taking a shot at me. I’ve heard all type of instances where somebody want me to say something back. I just think it was a moment where it was about Atlanta artists.”

But, Lil Baby feels a bit different.