adidas Basketball Brings Anthony Edwards’ “Man Down” Universe to Life at Timberwolves Playoff Game

During Game 3 of the Timberwolves’ playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, adidas Basketball transformed the Target Center into an immersive tribute to Anthony Edwards and his “Man Down” campaign. The concourse became a cinematic experience, celebrating the Anthony Edwards 1 signature shoe and Ant’s distinctive peach-hued world.
Drawing from the campaign’s crime-drama style, fans explored interactive photo moments featuring film-set props, evidence markers, a detective’s pinboard, and even handprints from Edwards himself. Special guests Ice-T and Veda Howard, who starred alongside Edwards in the “Man Down” campaign, made appearances, deepening the connection between the ad and the live experience.
Fans also had the opportunity to purchase the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Tie Dye” and exclusive apparel during the event. Inside the arena, Ice-T and Howard reprised their campaign roles courtside as an extended 3D cut of the “Man Down” commercial lit up the jumbotron, blending Hollywood flair with playoff intensity for an unforgettable night.