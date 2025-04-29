Cardi B Gushes Over ‘Gorgeous’ Man Loving Her ‘From Head to Toe’

Cardi B is letting her fans know that she is in love with her new man and he is attractive. Now, is she referencing who she is rumored to be with?

Speaking in Spaces on X, Cardi revealed that she is being treated right by her new boo.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because you know when you got a gorgeous n-gga f-cking you and loving you from head to toe?” she asked. “It’s like, I don’t really give a f-ck what anybody say.

“It’s like, whatever. Gorgeous n-gga too.”

With an appearance at Coachella, the budding romance of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appears to be flourishing. Noticing an Instagram user suggested he was “punching air” at their time spent, Offset hit the comments to reveal: “I’m happy for her!!”

Yall I’m crinee offset is in Akademiks comments replying 😂 nobody tagged him



Sorry i love that cardi being with stefon diggs in particular bothers him 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/TnbX9fzuOa — ForMeByMe (@BardigangBlocks) April 13, 2025

Before that, Cardi B stated she was going through a lot, including Offset threatening to “take away his life.”

Cardi claims Offset was “Begging me, saying he’s going to take away my life. All that s–t. He was mad. He’s mad about that.” The reaction is reportedly due to Cardi moving on and dating other people.

According to PEOPLE, Cardi also claims Offset sent revenge porn to her new man. “Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s— that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

You can hear more from Cardi B below.