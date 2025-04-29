Check Out the Setlist from Opening Night of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Beyoncé is officially running the Chitlin’ Circuit. Her Cowboy Carter tour opened on Monday in Los Angeles.
Already one of the biggest events of the summer, Beyoncé is bringing her brand of country across the nation and Variety can deliver the setlist from opening night. You can see it below:
Ameriican Requiem
Blackbiird (with the Star-Spangled Banner snippet at the end)
Freedom
Ya Ya
Oh Louisiana interlude
America Has a Problem
Spaghettii
Formation
My House
Diva
Alliigator Tears
Just For Fun
Protector
Flamenco
Desert Eagle
Riiverdance
II Hands II Heaven
Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey
Jolene
Daddy Lessons
Bodyguard
II Most Wanted (Snippet)
Cuff It
Tyrant
Thique
Levii’s Jeans
Daughter
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Texas Hold ‘Em
Crazy in Love
Heated
Before I Let Go
16 Carriages
Amen