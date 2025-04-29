Check Out the Setlist from Opening Night of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Beyoncé is officially running the Chitlin’ Circuit. Her Cowboy Carter tour opened on Monday in Los Angeles.

Already one of the biggest events of the summer, Beyoncé is bringing her brand of country across the nation and Variety can deliver the setlist from opening night. You can see it below:

Ameriican Requiem

Blackbiird (with the Star-Spangled Banner snippet at the end)

Freedom

Ya Ya

Oh Louisiana interlude

America Has a Problem

Spaghettii

Formation

My House

Diva

Alliigator Tears

Just For Fun

Protector

Flamenco

Desert Eagle

Riiverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey

Jolene

Daddy Lessons

Bodyguard

II Most Wanted (Snippet)

Cuff It

Tyrant

Thique

Levii’s Jeans

Daughter

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Texas Hold ‘Em

Crazy in Love

Heated

Before I Let Go

16 Carriages

Amen