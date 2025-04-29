Dame Dash Ditched By His Attorneys While Filing For Bankruptcy Amid $4 Million Lawsuit

Dame Dash’s ongoing legal troubles have hit a new low, as his legal representation has officially withdrawn from a high-stakes lawsuit involving filmmaker Josh Webber. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder was left without legal counsel on April 28 after his attorneys informed the U.S. District Court of their intent to drop the case due to Dash’s alleged refusal to cooperate—particularly when it came to disclosing court-ordered financial records and assets.

Dash reportedly informed his legal team that cooperating would be “futile,” citing his imminent plans to file for bankruptcy as the reason for his lack of engagement. His attorneys, however, became increasingly frustrated with his unresponsiveness and opted to remove themselves from the case entirely, citing irreconcilable communication issues.

This development leaves Dash with just 30 days to secure new legal representation and officially initiate the bankruptcy process, which could have major implications for ongoing and future litigation.

The lawsuit stems from a contentious legal battle with Webber, who was previously awarded $805,000 in 2022 after suing Dash for copyright infringement and defamation. That figure has since ballooned to $4 million following additional inflammatory remarks made by Dash earlier this year, in which he publicly referred to Webber as a “d**khead” and accused him of theft. According to Webber, those statements led to the loss of a lucrative film project involving Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton.

At the center of the dispute is Dash’s contested claim of ownership over the State Property film franchise, which he continues to assert despite multiple legal challenges. The court had ordered Dash to produce key company documents and film rights records through his company, Poppington LLC, but compliance has been inconsistent at best.

With his legal defense team now out of the picture and a looming bankruptcy filing on the horizon, Dame Dash’s legal and financial troubles appear far from over.