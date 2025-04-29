Godbliss and Papoose Redefine Lyricism with “God Tier”

In a hip-hop landscape flooded with gimmicks and short-lived trends, Godbliss and Papoose bring it all back to the bars. Their new single, “God Tier,” isn’t just another track — it’s a declaration of war against mediocrity. The beat knocks with grit, and the verses? Ruthless, calculated, and dripping with purpose.

Godbliss, a Bronx-bred emcee with deep ties to the 5% Nation and an underground rep that stretches worldwide, taps into something higher here. With lines like, “I bury you deeper than tectonic plates in hollow earth,” he fuses intellect and savagery with precision. His flow is relentless, hitting each pocket with the confidence of someone who’s never lost a battle — because he hasn’t. Papoose enters the track like a lyrical assassin, delivering gems such as: “Your click be singing like Mr. Vandross. I’m from the home of the scammers, they be swiping like an Instagram post.”

There’s real weight behind each word. This isn’t fast food rap — it’s home-cooked, slow-burn lyricism that sticks with you. It’s rare these days to find a track where the beat, the bars, and the message all align like this. “God Tier” is what happens when two wordsmiths link for the culture. No auto-tune. No fluff. Just bars, energy, and real New York essence. Don’t just stream this—study it, rewind it, and respect the craft.