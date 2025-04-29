The Source wishes a very Happy Birthday to the legendary No Limit general, Master P—born Percy Miller on April 29, 1970, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

From humble beginnings, Master P used funds from a malpractice settlement to open No Limit Records—first a retail store, then a groundbreaking independent label that redefined success in the music industry. Throughout the late ’90s, No Limit’s roster dominated Hip Hop charts, flooding the streets with platinum albums and unforgettable visuals marked by their iconic Pen & Pixel artwork.

But Master P’s influence stretches far beyond music. He built an empire that expanded into film, real estate, sports management, and youth outreach—earning repeated recognition on Forbes’ list of Hip Hop’s top earners. Despite his status as a mogul, P remains deeply grounded. In a birthday message shared via Instagram (@officialmasterp), he reminded fans that prayer and gratitude are the foundation of his continued success.

“Don’t wait to pray until you need something. Pray and be thankful everyday for your blessings. Amen. #GodisGood @masterpmasterclass”

Happy Born Day to Mr. Miller, as he enjoys today and many more hereafter!