Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal battle continues to escalate as a federal judge has denied a motion to exclude evidence related to sex trafficking allegations ahead of his upcoming trial. The hip hop mogul and his defense team had argued that federal prosecutors disclosed critical evidence too late, claiming the delay left them without sufficient time to mount an adequate defense.

In court filings, Diddy’s attorneys stated, “It is impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks.” They also noted that prosecutors allegedly acknowledged that “many” of the sex acts in question were “consensual.”

Federal prosecutors responded forcefully, arguing that Combs and his legal team have had months to review the materials and that the motion was merely an attempt to delay the trial’s proceedings. “This is a transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary,” prosecutors said. “It is yet another last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment.”

Despite the defense’s appeal, the judge rejected the motion to exclude the evidence. However, Diddy did receive a partial legal reprieve: the judge ruled that prosecutors would not be allowed to argue that the Bad Boy Records founder committed forced labor violations involving his employees.

Neither Diddy nor his legal team has publicly commented on the ruling.

In a related development, it was recently revealed that Diddy had declined a plea deal offered by prosecutors. During a pre-trial hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian was asked to confirm on the record whether Combs understood the terms of the proposed deal. That conversation is expected to continue during a follow-up hearing scheduled for May 1.

With mounting scrutiny and a trial looming, Diddy’s legal future remains uncertain as federal prosecutors prepare to lay out their case in full.