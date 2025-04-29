Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” Hits 10 Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s hit “Luther” has reached a significant milestone, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th consecutive week. The song, honoring R&B legend Luther Vandross, marks Lamar’s sixth No. 1 and SZA’s third, while extending both artists’ longest reigns on the chart.

Only 4% of Hot 100 No. 1s have lasted double-digit weeks, and “Luther” makes history as the first solo man-and-woman collaboration without featured acts to achieve this feat, surpassing Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love” from 1981.

During the April 18-24 tracking week, “Luther” garnered 68.4 million radio airplay impressions (up 1%), 21.9 million streams (down 13%), and 2,000 downloads (down 14%). It also remains No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an 18th week.

Additionally, “Luther” has soared to the top of YouTube’s US Top Songs chart following the release of its stylish video. Kendrick Lamar also secured five additional spots on the same chart with “Not Like Us,” “tv off,” “squabble up,” “All the Stars,” and “peekaboo.” The California rapper continues his reign at #1 on the US Top Artists chart.

The cinematic new video dropped before the Grand National Tour kicked off April 19 in Minneapolis.

With “luther” continuing to shake the culture, this rollout proves Kendrick and SZA are in full takeover mode—blending artistry, legacy, and momentum into a single unstoppable force. Fans can expect the same energy and more when the tour hits cities across the country. “luther” is streaming everywhere now, with the visual out on all major platforms.