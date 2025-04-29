Sad news … Richard “Dick” Barnett, an enduring figure in New York Knicks history and a celebrated member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 88.

As reported by The New York Times, Barnett died peacefully in his sleep at an assisted living facility in Largo, Florida. No official cause of death has been disclosed.

The Knicks honored Barnett’s legacy in a heartfelt message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, April 27.

“We are terribly saddened to hear about the passing of Knicks legend Dr. Richard Barnett,” the team said.

Today we honor the legacy and achievements of the late Dick Barnett. pic.twitter.com/CudXrkaQxQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 28, 2025

“Throughout his illustrious career, Dick Barnett embodied everything it meant to be a New York Knick, both on-and-off-the-court. He left a positive impact on everyone he encountered, and this organization is incredibly fortunate to have him be such an integral part of its history.”

“His jersey will forever hang in the rafters of Madison Square Garden, and his play throughout his career will forever be a part of Knicks fans’ memories. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates in this difficult time.”

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, Barnett rose to prominence at Tennessee A&I, now known as Tennessee State University, where he helped build one of the most dominant programs in college basketball history. The Tigers won three consecutive NAIA national titles starting in 1957, with Barnett earning All-American honors every year and being named the NAIA Tournament’s Most Valuable Player twice.

Selected fourth overall in the 1959 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals, Barnett also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the New York Knicks in 1965. He spent nine seasons with the Knicks, averaging 15.6 points per game and playing a vital role in their championship victories in 1970 and 1973. His signature “fall back, baby” jump shot became part of Knicks folklore.