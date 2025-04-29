Liquid I.V.® Powers Up Formula 1® Fans as Functional Hydration Partner in Miami and Beyond

Liquid I.V.® is back for a second year as the Functional Hydration Partner of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, bringing their innovative hydration solutions to the forefront of one of racing’s biggest weekends. Known for its clinically tested Hydration Multiplier®, which provides faster hydration than water alone, Liquid I.V.® is helping both drivers and fans stay energized under intense Miami heat.

Formula 1 drivers can lose between 4 to 8 pounds of water weight during a race, and while the pros push through, fans attending a packed weekend at the Miami Autodrome campus also need to stay fueled. Liquid I.V.® is answering that need with hydration touchpoints across the event and the return of its Liquid I.V.® Race House—an immersive experience where fans can sample products, learn about the science of hydration, and recharge.

Adding excitement to the weekend, Liquid I.V.® is launching a Limited-Edition ‘Mystery Flavor’ Hydration Multiplier® with special Formula 1® packaging, available starting April 30 via Liquid-IV.com and TikTok Shop.

The momentum doesn’t stop in Miami. Liquid I.V.® will also serve as the Functional Hydration Partner for the Formula 1® Heineken® Las Vegas Grand Prix later this season. Fans can enter to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Vegas race, with entries opening June 1 and a winner announced on September 1.

Wherever fans are gearing up—from long-haul flights to trackside celebrations—Liquid I.V.® ensures hydration is never out of reach.