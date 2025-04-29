Despite facing serious federal charges, Lil Durk is keeping a positive outlook from behind bars as he awaits trial in a high-profile murder-for-hire case. The Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, checked in via phone call on DJ Akademiks’ livestream over the weekend and sounded confident about his mental and spiritual condition.

“I’ve been good, man,” Durk said on the call. “Mentally, spiritually, I’ve been on top of my shit. I’ll be back out there, you hear me.”

Durk went on to explain how he’s been spending his time constructively while incarcerated. “I’ve just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I’m trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It’s a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I’m just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together.”

The rapper’s trial is currently set for October, but his legal team has been actively pushing for his release and a dismissal of the charges. A hearing has been scheduled for May 8 to review Durk’s detention status. His attorneys have presented a new bail package that includes $1 million in cash, $900,000 in real estate, and an additional $150,000 from an associate. The proposal also includes 24/7 private security and electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors allege Durk orchestrated a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo and are using his lyrics as evidence. However, Durk’s legal team argues that the lyrics cited—specifically from Babyface Ray’s track “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”—were written months before the incident occurred and are being misrepresented to the grand jury.

In a new court filing, Durk’s attorneys stated, “The government’s misrepresentation in the Superseding Indictment, whether knowing or reckless, undermines the integrity of the grand jury’s true bill against Mr. Banks. The Court should dismiss the Superseding Indictment against him as a result.”

As the October trial date approaches, all eyes will be on the May 8 hearing to see whether Durk will be granted pretrial release. Until then, he continues to focus on personal growth—and fight to clear his name.