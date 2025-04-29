Rapper Nelly is speaking out months after sparking controversy for performing at President Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball, held in celebration of his second inauguration back in January. Now, as the Trump administration reaches its 100-day mark, the St. Louis-born artist is choosing to focus on optimism and unity rather than division.

Speaking to Fox News Digital over the weekend while at the Stagecoach music festival, Nelly shared his thoughts on the current political climate and how he hopes people can move forward.

“I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything,” Nelly said. “I’m a glass half full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it.”

His comments come after months of criticism from fans who were surprised—and in some cases disappointed—by his decision to take the stage at an event supporting the Trump administration. While Nelly hasn’t directly addressed the backlash until now, his latest remarks appear aimed at bridging the gap and encouraging a focus on shared goals rather than political divides.

With Trump’s first 100 days behind him and the 2025 political landscape continuing to stir strong opinions on all sides, Nelly seems intent on keeping his message focused on progress, peace, and people—no matter who’s in office.