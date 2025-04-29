Saquon Barkley Defends Golfing with Trump: ‘I Respect the Office’

Saquon Barkley is part of team “respect the office.” The Philadelphia Eagles running back was spotted enjoying golf, flying private, and having lunch with President Donald Trump and it has the Internet side-eying him.

“Lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand,” Barkley shared on X. “Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

"Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day 😂" –@Saquon pic.twitter.com/1Lv5ebZKCb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

The Eagles also made an appearance at the White House, without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the arrangement due to “scheduling conflicts.”