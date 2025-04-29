50 Cent don’t miss … anything, does he? The G-Unit boss took to social media with a candid reaction after reports surfaced about slow ticket sales for Beyoncé’s much-anticipated Cowboy Carter tour. According to TMZ, approximately 3,800 seats remained unsold for the opening night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Monday, April 28, with prices ranging from $47 to $331.

Surprised by the news, in only the most 50 Cent acting surprised kind of way, he posted a screenshot of the headline on Instagram with the caption, “shit getting real out here,” followed by, “Hey the tickets ain’t selling?”

Get this while his post stirred buzz online, ticket analysts have noted that fluctuating prices and slower initial sales have become the norm in today’s concert market, particularly for large stadium tours. Beyoncé’s tour, set to span major venues across North America and Europe, begins with five consecutive shows at SoFi Stadium. Other major stops include Soldier Field in Chicago, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Listen, ticket sales are down market wide. The economy might be on it’s way to a new recession and many people are feeling the money pinch.

That said, despite early ticket availability, Beyoncé has been building momentum through striking visual content. Her recent cinematic teaser for the tour, posted to Instagram, embraces the Western themes of the Cowboy Carter era. The album, which blends country, pop, and R&B, has already generated extensive online discussion—especially following Beyoncé’s historic achievement as the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with her hit “Texas Hold ’Em.”

Industry insiders still expect sales to surge closer to each performance date, a common trend with large-scale tours.

So keep watch 50, the queen is sure to take care of business.