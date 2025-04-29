Health is wealth. Okay, so in a recently surfaced video shows comedian Druski having a hard time squeezing into the back seat of a police car during a brief arrest—an incident that, according to his team, was quickly resolved.

Police body cam footage from #Druski's October 2024 wacky arrest has surfaced on the internet … and no, it's not a skit 👀 Full video here: https://t.co/qGmP7IwD7T pic.twitter.com/pbLtybm2Yh — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2025

As reported by our friends at TMZ, the comedian was pulled over after allegedly running a red light and was subsequently taken into custody when it was discovered he was driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.

But wait, Druski’s spokesperson offered clarification on the situation. “In October 2024, Mr. Desbordes was briefly detained and promptly released after driving with a suspended license caused by two unpaid traffic tickets – not for skipping court or a lapse in auto insurance,” the statement shared with TMZ reads. “He swiftly paid the outstanding balance for the citations and his license has since been fully restored.”

The newly unearthed vid captures the viral moment as the comedian awkwardly tries to maneuver into the tight space of a patrol car, drawing laughs across social media platforms.