Shaboozey is hitting the highway this fall for a coast-to-coast musical journey. The 29-year-old genre-blending artist has officially revealed plans for his upcoming tour, dubbed The Great American Roadshow, set to launch in late September.

The nationwide tour kicks off in Indianapolis and will make stops in several major cities including Detroit, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Houston, before wrapping up in Orlando on October 16. While no supporting acts have been confirmed yet, the tour is being presented with the backing of Jack Daniels and Coors Light.

Fans had early access to tickets starting Tuesday, April 29, as part of an artist pre-sale, while general ticket sales will open on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Local time. Those eager to catch the Virginia native live can check the full tour schedule to see if he’s performing nearby.

Shaboozey’s tour supports his 2024 album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, which features the Billboard Hot 100 smash hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” a chart-topping track that cleverly incorporates a sample from J-Kwon’s “Tipsy.” Earlier in April, he released a deluxe edition of the album with new collaborations featuring Jelly Roll, Myles Smith, and Sierra Ferrell. The updated project is led by the new single “Good News.”

With a fresh slate of music and a growing fanbase, Shaboozey’s upcoming roadshow promises to be a must-see event for music lovers this fall.