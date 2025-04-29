Fifth round who? Shedeur Sanders may have been selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his popularity is soaring far beyond his draft position—his rookie jersey is now one of the top three best-selling among his class.

Only first-round picks Travis Hunter and Cameron Ward are ahead of him in jersey sales, a testament to Sanders’ widespread appeal and growing fanbase.

Best-selling rookie jerseys so far at NFL Shop:



1) Jaguars' Travis Hunter



2) Titans' Cam Ward



3) Browns' Shedeur Sanders



4) Raiders' Ashton Jeanty



5) Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan



Here’s the full top ten: pic.twitter.com/R4JpDwh9wF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2025

His popularity isn’t just about his on-field skills. During his college years at Colorado, Sanders thrived in the national spotlight, guided by the mentorship of his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. That visibility and confidence have carried over into his transition to the NFL.

Sanders’ instant merchandise success reflects more than just admiration for his talent. For many, purchasing his jersey is a statement of belief in his potential and a show of support amid what some have viewed as an underestimation of his value in the draft process.

The young draftee’s momentum extends into the collectibles market as well. Shedeur’s rookie cards—especially autographed and limited-edition versions—are seeing a surge in demand. Collectors are eyeing his upward career path as a factor that could make these items even more valuable in the future, with both his athletic promise and public influence contributing to the excitement.