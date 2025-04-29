Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay attracted an average audience of 13.6 million viewers across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and digital platforms, marking an 11% increase from 2024 and the second-highest Day 1 viewership ever, behind only 2020.

The Walt Disney Company and the NFL continue their multi-network Draft partnership for the seventh consecutive year, presenting coverage of all seven rounds across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

In addition to the impressive viewership numbers, a massive crowd of 205,000 fans packed into Green Bay on Thursday night to witness the excitement of Round 1 firsthand.