Noah Graham/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler delivered a fourth-quarter masterclass in his return from injury, scoring 14 points—including the Warriors’ final seven—to seal a 109-106 victory over the Rockets and push Golden State to a 3-1 series lead. Butler’s two free throws with four seconds left capped a tense battle that saw 11 lead changes and 10 ties.

“It’s the Playoffs, and he’s Jimmy Butler. This is what he does,” said coach Steve Kerr. Butler shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the line and sparked a defensive stand in the final moments. “I told Dray [Green] if you get this stop, I’ll get this rebound,” he said postgame.

Draymond Green, a Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalist, anchored the defense during a pivotal stretch where the Rockets shot just 6-of-16. “He’s the best defender I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kerr added.

Brandin Podziemski (26 points) and Buddy Hield (15) stepped up offensively as Steph Curry struggled. For Houston, Alperen Sengun posted 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Fred VanVleet hit eight threes to tie his playoff career high.

Game 5 tips off Wednesday in Houston.