The Cleveland Cavaliers made a statement Monday night, dismantling the Miami Heat 138-83 to complete a dominant sweep and rewrite the franchise record books. Donovan Mitchell led six Cavs in double figures with 22 points, as Cleveland stormed out to a 35-8 lead after just 10 minutes and never looked back.

The 55-point margin marked the fourth-largest win in NBA Playoff history. Cleveland’s 30.5 average margin of victory over the four-game series set a new NBA postseason record, surpassing Denver’s +24.2 mark from 2009.

Jarrett Allen added 14 points, 12 rebounds, and a +42 plus-minus, second-best in team Playoff history behind only LeBron James’ +46 in 2017.

The Cavaliers also set a franchise-best streak by scoring 120+ points in four straight Playoff games, fueled by an uptempo offense and relentless defensive pressure. “Our intensity on the defensive end… took leaps and bounds every single game,” Allen said.

Cleveland now awaits the winner of the Indiana-Milwaukee series, with the Pacers holding a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5. The Cavs split the season series with Indiana (1-3) but swept Milwaukee 4-0.