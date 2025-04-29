In dominant fashion, the New York Mets closed out their four-game series against the Washington Nationals with a resounding 19-5 victory in D.C., reinforcing their status as the team with the best record in baseball. While the series ended in a split with the third-place NL East Nationals, the Mets remain atop Major League Baseball’s Team Power Rankings with the most wins and fewest losses in the league.

Brandon Nimmo delivered a historic performance, driving in nine runs to tie Carlos Delgado’s franchise record for most RBIs in a single game. Nimmo went 4-for-6 at the plate, including two home runs—one a grand slam that capped off a seven-run seventh inning. His three-run homer in the sixth had already given the Mets a commanding lead, following Jeff McNeil’s solo shot in the fifth.

Mark Vientos added to the offensive onslaught with a three-run homer of his own as the Mets built a 14-0 cushion before the Nationals could answer with five runs in the later innings in a losing effort.

The Mets now return home to Citi Field to open a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs sit just 3.5 games behind the NL West-leading Giants and will look to challenge the Mets’ momentum. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM tonight in Flushing.