The New York Mets opened their three-game homestead against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night with momentum and history on their side. Holding MLB’s best record at 20-9, the Amazins have reached this elite mark just three other times over the past 40 years — in May of 1985, 1986, and 2022. Their dominant start has been fueled by pitching excellence: through their first 29 games, the Mets have allowed four or fewer runs in each, the longest such streak by a National League team to start a season since 1901.

The bats came alive early at Citi Field. The Mets erupted for four runs in the second inning, sparked by a solo home run from Francisco Lindor that sailed over the left-center field wall. Pete Alonso kept the fireworks coming with home runs in back-to-back innings — a no-doubter in the third, followed by another blast in the fourth — continuing his power surge as a key offensive catalyst.

Brandon Nimmo, still riding the wave of his record-tying nine-RBI performance in Washington, remained a spark plug at the top of the order. He became just the third player in franchise history to record nine or more RBIs in a three-inning span since the stat became official in 1920.

On the mound, lefty David Peterson looked sharp early, working efficiently as he closed in on his 500th career strikeout. He faced turbulence in the fifth, when Arizona scratched across a pair of runs to trim the Mets’ cushion. Jose Butto took over in the sixth and held the line, allowing just one run.

The Diamondbacks continued to fight, with Randal Grichuk smashing a double off the left-field wall in the eighth to keep the pressure on the Mets’ bullpen.

New York hasn’t lost back-to-back games at home since July 27–28, 2024, and they’ll aim to keep that streak intact with two more against Arizona before hosting the Cardinals for another three-game series.