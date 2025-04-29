At one point, Terrence Howard claims he was set to star in a Marvin Gaye biopic, but he denied it because Quincy Jones allegedly revealed the iconic soul singer was gay, and the role required Howard to kiss a man. Howard spoke on the role, stating, “If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off.”

Speaking with Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, Howard revealed that he turned down a lead role in a Smokey Robinson biopic because he was already in talks for the Gaye film, which Lee Daniels was leading.

“I was over at Quincy Jones’ house and I’m asking Quincy, ‘I’m hearing rumors that Marvin was gay’ and I’m like, ‘Was he gay?’” Howard said. “And Quincy’s like, ‘Yes.’”

“They would’ve wanted to do that, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

He later added, “That would fuck me. I would cut my lips off. If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off.”

You can hear it below.