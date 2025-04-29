Trippie Redd is setting the record straight after online speculation erupted over a party Coi Leray attended last week, with many fans assuming it was her baby shower. The rapper took to Instagram Stories to deny the claims and address the rumors head-on.

“Y’all blogs be so childish. My baby ain’t have no baby shower…yet,” Trippie wrote. “So, you blogs go run and tell everybody that. Since I’m the worst dad, and I don’t show up to baby showers and all that.”

Coi Leray also clarified that the event in question wasn’t a baby shower at all—it was a birthday party for a friend. She confirmed that her actual baby shower is scheduled to take place later this week.

However, despite the upcoming celebration, it appears there’s tension between the parents-to-be. Trippie Redd revealed that although he’s footing the bill for the baby shower, Coi has allegedly made it clear he and his family are not welcome at the event.

“And b4 the actual baby shower happens just letting y’all know she doesn’t want me or my family there she said hit the lawyer,” he shared in another post.

The update comes amid what seems to be a rocky chapter for the couple. Back in January, Coi hinted at cheating allegations against Trippie during her pregnancy. She later doubled down in a song teaser, referencing betrayal and making a subtle nod to her father, Benzino.

Earlier this month, Coi posted maternity photos to Instagram and revealed she’s expecting a daughter with Trippie. “GIRL MOM,” she captioned the shoot.

While the couple’s relationship remains uncertain, one thing is clear—they’re both under the spotlight as they navigate parenthood in the public eye.