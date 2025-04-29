President Trump and White House officials are taking credit for Shedeur Sanders getting drafted. As Sanders fell down the draft boards, Trump called out the NFL and its owners.
“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump said. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”
Sanders would get drafted in the fifth round and now the Trump Administration wants their credit. Speaking on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to the social media statement.
“All I will say is the president put out a statement and a few rounds later, he was drafted,” Leavitt said. “So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one.”
The 2025 NFL Draft should be renamed the Shedeur Sanders Watch Party. Every pick was a wow, ‘he’s not picked yet’ moment, instead of focusing on the picks being called up to the pros.
Watch as Shedeur receives the news when he hears his name called by the Cleveland Browns.
Oh, and he found out while live streaming with his brother Shilo, who went undrafted before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and surrounded by family and friends.
Before he was called, he and Shilo found time to see the humor in it all.
That remains to be seen.