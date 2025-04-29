Many Drake fans are eagerly awaiting the new solo project but in the meantime, the 6God is diving deeper into his luxury products bag with the release of his latest fragrance, Summer Mink.

Launched under his lifestyle label Better World Fragrance House, the Eau de Parfum marks the brand’s first official entry into the category and is priced at $148. It’s now available through the company’s website and will arrive in Ulta Beauty stores across North America on May 12.

Get this, to promote the new scent, Drake appears in a humorous and stylish commercial that gives viewers a glimpse into his creative process behind the fragrance. As he settles on the final blend, he reacts enthusiastically, saying, “F–k. F–k, that’s good. That’s it. That’s it.”

The ad on socials drew a strong reaction from fans on Instagram, with one commenting, “Bruh actually a good actor you can tell he be having fun doing ts,” and another chiming in, “Drake we need the album asap. I got enemies and fine shyts waiting on me to pop up.”

Check out the nitty gritty with the product. Crafted in collaboration with Michael Carby, a senior perfumer at Givaudan, Summer Mink combines unexpected contrasts. “Summer Mink was inspired by a yin-yang principle of fusing warm, creamy base notes with cold spices and sparkling citruses,” Carby said in a statement to Billboard. “The ingredient composition was uniquely crafted to reflect a multinational culture with aspirations toward a Better World.”