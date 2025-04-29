Terrence Howard Refused Marvin Gaye Biopic After Finding Out He Had To Kiss A Man Onscreen

Veteran actor Terrence Howard recently opened up about a significant role he turned down—and the controversial reason behind his decision. In a candid conversation on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Empire star discussed his regret over declining a chance to portray legendary Motown singer Marvin Gaye in a biopic, citing discomfort with describing aspects of Gaye’s rumored sexuality on screen.

Howard began by recounting how iconic singer Smokey Robinson once approached him to play his life story potentially. However, Howard passed on that opportunity, saying he was already in serious talks with director Lee Daniels to take on the role of Marvin Gaye in a separate project.

“It was probably the biggest mistake I made in my career,” Howard admitted. Maher supported the move at the time, saying Gaye’s life was “much more interesting” and that Howard “would’ve been perfect” for the role.

But Howard ultimately walked away from the project after learning how the script planned to depict Gaye’s personal life. During a conversation with Quincy Jones, Howard said he asked about long-standing rumors surrounding Gaye’s sexuality.

“I’m like, ‘Was he gay?’” Howard recalled asking Jones. “And Quincy’s like, ‘Yes.’”

It was then, Howard explained, that he made the decision to step back from the role.

“They would’ve wanted to do that [explore Gaye’s relationships with men], and I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” he said. “Because I don’t fake it.”

Maher asked directly if Howard meant he couldn’t kiss a man on screen, to which Howard responded, “No. That would f— me. I would cut my lips off.”

The comments sparked immediate pushback online, though Maher tried to provide some context by saying it’s not necessarily homophobic to be personally uncomfortable portraying such scenes.

Howard clarified that his decision wasn’t about judgment, but about artistic authenticity: “I can’t play that character 100 percent. I can’t surrender myself to a place that I don’t understand.”

Reps for Howard have not issued a formal statement following the interview.

The role of Marvin Gaye remains one of the most coveted and complex in biographical storytelling. While Gaye never publicly addressed speculation about his sexuality, music industry legends have continued to share stories. In a 2018 interview, Quincy Jones told Vulture that actor Marlon Brando had affairs with several high-profile men, including Gaye, James Baldwin, and Richard Pryor. Gaye, a two-time Grammy winner and widely considered one of the most influential soul artists of all time, was married twice—first to Anna Gordy and later to Janis Hunter.

Whether Howard’s choice will resonate as a matter of principle or controversy is still being debated. But in his words, the actor stood firm in his decision not to take on a role he didn’t feel he could fully commit to.