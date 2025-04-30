BigXThaPlug Rides AI-Powered Buzz to Top 5 Billboard Hit with “All The Way”

Texas rapper BigXThaPlug is seeing the payoff of hustle and innovation, smashing into the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 4 with his country-rap crossover “All The Way” featuring Bailey Zimmerman. The track’s rapid rise is more than just a viral win—it’s a case study in how data, AI, and fan power are reshaping the music industry.

Backed by UnitedMasters and powered by SymphonyOS’s AI marketing tools, BigX leaned into a bold strategy of mystery and momentum. His team pushed presaves early and often, riding a wave of social media buzz and fan speculation to drive over 40,000 presaves before the song’s release. By the time the track dropped, it surged to the top of YouTube and Apple Music charts as well.

“This isn’t just a marketing victory for BigXThaPlug; it’s a testament to how the music industry works today, and how artists are making it work for them,” explains Chuka Chase, co-founder of SymphonyOS. “The rules have changed, and artists who use AI and other tools to position themselves strategically, while knowing their fans, are set to succeed.”

“At UnitedMasters, we’re always looking for ways to help artists build real, lasting momentum and not just viral moments,” notes David Melhado, VP of Music at UnitedMasters. “With BigXThaPlug, SymphonyOS gave us the tools to meet fan energy in real time and turn it into meaningful results. From presaves that lead to all time streaming spikes, we saw how powerful it can be when tech and culture move together. This is what artist empowerment looks like in 2025.”

BigX tapped superfans across genre lines, launched TikTok teasers, and kept his release date vague to drive conversation and engagement. Every fan click became actionable data, fueling a long-term connection strategy.

The campaign reflects a new era in music marketing—where technology supports fan-driven growth and real-time decisions. As BigXThaPlug breaks into the mainstream, his success showcases how artists are rethinking releases to cut through the noise and build something lasting.