Carnival Cruise Brawl Lands Dozens on ‘Do Not Sail’ List

We brawling on cruise ships now? Twenty-four passengers on a Carnival Cruise are now on the “do not sail” list after they were involved in a massive melee on the ship’s deck.

The throwing hands affair happened at a terminal in Galveston, Texas, after seven days at sea on Carnival Jubilee. Several passengers are seen jumping up, before everything goes to chaos, and hands and feet are flying everywhere.

“The incident occurred in the debarkation area under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The matter was turned over to law enforcement,” Carnival said in a statement. “We will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list.”