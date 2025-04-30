Diddy has been granted permission to upgrade his courtroom appearance, with a judge recently approving his request to wear civilian clothing during his upcoming federal trial. The music mogul, who is currently in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, will no longer be required to appear in his standard-issue prison attire when proceedings begin next month.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge has authorized Diddy to receive a limited but respectable selection of business casual clothing. The approved list includes up to five button-down shirts, five pairs of pants, five sweaters, five pairs of socks, and two pairs of shoes without laces—ensuring the Bad Boy founder can maintain a dignified appearance in front of the jury.

The change comes as Diddy prepares to face serious charges in a high-profile federal case. Until now, he has attended court hearings in jail-issued garments, but the wardrobe shift reflects a common legal strategy aimed at presenting the defendant in a more neutral or respectable light to jurors.

Diddy’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday. While the legal battle ahead remains intense, the hip hop icon will at least be allowed to put his best foot forward—literally—as he prepares to defend himself in court, under the watchful eye of both federal authorities and the public.