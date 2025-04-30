Diddy is asking a judge to issue a gag order that would prevent attorneys involved in his sex trafficking case, including Cassie’s legal counsel, from making public statements. The embattled music mogul, who is currently incarcerated, claims that ongoing media commentary from opposing counsel threatens his right to a fair trial by potentially tainting the jury pool.

The motion specifically targets comments made by high-profile attorneys representing alleged victims or witnesses. Among them is Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), who has spoken publicly following the release of surveillance footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. In a prior statement, Wigdor said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Another prominent figure named in the motion is attorney Lisa Bloom, who once represented Harvey Weinstein. Bloom currently represents a witness in the case and has appeared in two documentaries scrutinizing Diddy’s alleged misconduct. She has also made several media appearances commenting on the accusations.

In addition to the gag order request, Diddy is seeking to suppress certain evidence from being presented at trial. According to court documents, his legal team argues that prosecutors failed to hand over key materials in a timely manner, leaving insufficient time to mount a proper defense. “It is impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks,” the filing states, while also noting that prosecutors acknowledged that “many” of the alleged sex acts were “consensual.”

Prosecutors, however, countered that Diddy has had ample time to review the evidence, asserting that his motions are simply stalling tactics to delay the start of the trial.