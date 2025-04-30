Lil Durk’s legal troubles have deepened as federal authorities seized an unreleased track that prosecutors claim bolsters their murder-for-hire case against him. According to newly surfaced court documents obtained by Complex, the government is using the unreleased song, titled Scoom His Ass, as evidence to argue against Durk’s release on bond.

Prosecutors allege the lyrics, reportedly referencing “riding through Beverly Hills with choppers”, reflect the method used in the killing of Saviay’a Robinson, the cousin of rapper Quando Rondo. The prosecution emphasized the eerie parallels, writing that the lyrics “have a striking similarity to the modus operandi used to kill” Robinson.

The track had never been officially released, but federal agents reportedly discovered the audio file during a search of a co-conspirator’s cellphone. “The lyrics are authentic,” prosecutors wrote, adding that the recording was seized lawfully under a federal warrant and has since been shared with Durk’s defense team.

This development follows pushback from Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, who earlier this month accused the prosecution of misleading the grand jury. Findling pointed to their use of lyrics from an unrelated track, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”, which was allegedly written well before the crime in question. “Unless the government is prosecuting Banks on a theory of extra-sensory prescience, the lyrics could not have soundly informed the grand jury’s finding of probable cause,” he wrote in a filing cited by Billboard.

Prosecutors are opposing Durk’s request for bond, labeling him a flight risk and arguing that his petition fails to introduce any new information that would change that assessment.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 14, 2025.