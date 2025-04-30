On Saturday, April 19, Hush Life Boutique commemorated a decade of style, community, and culture with a vibrant 10-year anniversary celebration at its flagship location in Englewood, New Jersey. Since opening its doors in 2015, the boutique has built a strong local legacy, engaging in school activations, launching a fashion mentorship program featuring 15 emerging brands, and supporting youth athletics through sponsorship of a local AAU basketball program.
To mark the occasion, Hush unveiled several exclusive releases. Leading the lineup was the Avia x Hush High Top 880 “Lavender Stone,” a sleek commemorative sneaker that continues Hush’s ongoing partnership with the Avia brand. Attendees also had a first look at a collaborative T-shirt release with Masterpiece Sports Club—a label known for blending premium golf-inspired apparel with lifestyle wear.
In one of the most buzzworthy drops of the day, the boutique introduced the 741 Rover Black Moon, the debut sneaker from 741 Performance, an independent performance line founded by Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Engineered for elite-level play, the Black Moon features a non-stretch arch bandage, dynamic lacing, high-stretch abrasion-resistant yarns, and high-rebound cushioning—all designed to optimize foot lockdown, flexibility, and shock absorption on the court.
Adding to the festive energy, DJ DPrizzy provided a smooth soundtrack for the afternoon, while guests enjoyed curated drinks courtesy of Sir Majesty Spirits. From fresh releases to a celebration of community roots, the Hush Life 10-year anniversary event delivered on all fronts—proving the boutique’s influence extends far beyond fashion.