Larsa Pippen is accusing her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, of sending her threatening text messages during the final stages of their relationship. The allegation surfaced in a preview for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami, obtained by People.

“He was sending really threatening text messages at the end,” Pippen claims in the teaser. She refrains from sharing further details, suggesting that viewers will have to tune in to the upcoming season for more context.

Pippen and Jordan dated from 2022 until their split in 2024. She confirmed the breakup in a July interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I think it’s off. I mean, it is off.” She added, “I feel like I’m good. I’m spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants.”

Nearly a year after their breakup, Pippen has moved on and is now dating Jeff Coby. The two were recently seen getting close aboard a yacht in South Beach, Miami. According to TMZ, the pair met at the 10-year anniversary celebration for David Alexander’s DBC Fitness gym, held at ZZs Club in Miami.

Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan has found himself in legal trouble. Earlier this year, he was arrested in Florida on charges of DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. Following the arrest, his attorney requested entry into a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program, noting Jordan’s “strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community.”

The new season of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on Wednesday, June 11 at 9: 00 PM, ET on Bravo. It will feature Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen.