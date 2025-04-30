NE-YO Hosts First Celebrity Golf Tournament in Atlanta to Empower Displaced Youth

On Monday, April 28, Grammy Award-winning artist and philanthropist NE-YO hosted his inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament at Eagles Landing Country Club in Atlanta. The event raised support and awareness for The Oasis Academy, a nonprofit organization focused on educating gifted orphans and previously displaced children through innovative approaches.

The tournament drew a vibrant mix of entertainers, athletes, and community leaders, including Big Tigger, Claressa Shields, Breland, Queen Aminata, and Caribbean artist Sej. More than just a day on the greens, the event featured exclusive raffles with high-stakes prizes, including Super Bowl tickets, a Tom Joyner cruise, a $30,000 cash prize, a Bentley, and a 3-carat diamond.

Adding to the celebration, the City of Stockbridge and Mayor Anthony S. Ford honored NE-YO and the Ologo Golf Tournament with an official proclamation, recognizing the initiative’s global commitment to improving the lives of gifted orphans.

Guests enjoyed luxury experiences beyond golf, including massages, chiropractic services, premium cigars, and curated gift bags from notable brands such as Fanatics, SheaMoisture, D’USSÉ Cognac, and Coca-Cola. Food trucks from Waffle House, Sazon Unico, and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks kept energy high throughout the day.

The event marked a powerful blend of community, compassion, and entertainment, laying the groundwork for a tradition that promises to uplift and inspire for years to come.