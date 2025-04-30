Post Malone Adds SoFi Stadium Date to Record-Breaking ‘BIG ASS Stadium Tour’

Post Malone is bringing his explosive BIG ASS Stadium Tour to Los Angeles, with a newly announced show at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The tour, his biggest international headline run yet, kicked off in Salt Lake City following his appearance at Coachella and has already shattered records.

The LA date joins a packed tour lineup featuring special guest Jelly Roll, with rising stars Wyatt Flores and Chandler Walters set to open at SoFi. Fans can expect a high-energy setlist blending Post’s chart-topping hits with new music from his Grammy-nominated country debut album F-1 Trillion, including the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen.

Tickets for the SoFi show go on general sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT through May 1 via Citi Entertainment.

Produced by Live Nation, the BIG ASS Stadium Tour is packed with next-level production and VIP options offering premium tickets, lounge access, exclusive merch, and more via VIPNation.com.

With Post Malone continuing to break barriers and redefine genres, this tour is shaping up to be one of 2025’s must-see events.